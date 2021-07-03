Punjab receives 300,000 doses of Moderna Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal health department provided 300,000 doses of Moderna vaccine for Punjab here on Saturday, on the special request of Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Sarah Aslam.

According to the P&SHD sources, the vaccine would be administered to individuals with a mandatory requirement for travel and severely immunocompromised people. Patients who have gone through organ transplantation may also receive the same vaccine, but three months after transplantation procedure.

Patients with post-chemotherapy may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy.

The sources said that overseas workers, who have a mandatory need for travel for employment overseas with a valid work visas/ iqama, students and those travelling for official or business purposes, could get Moderna vaccine.

The vaccine has been sent to 14 districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Sialkot, Jehlum and Chakwal.