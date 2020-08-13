UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Recommends Two Doctors For Tamgha I-Imtiaz

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:02 PM

Punjab recommends two doctors for Tamgha i-Imtiaz

The Punjab government has recommended two officers of District Health Authority, for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz due to their outstanding performance during the Corona epidemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has recommended two officers of District Health Authority, for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz due to their outstanding performance during the Corona epidemic.

According to a handout issued here,District Surveillance Officer Dr. Waqar Ahmed and District Health Officer Dr. Zeeshan Zafar played a key role in the identification of Corona patients, contact tracing and making Corona Surveillance Cell effective .

Dr. Waqar Ahmed identified the first patient infected with Corona in Rawalpindi in March. He also carried out responsibilities at the airport to diagnose corona among Pakistanis coming from abroad during the severity of the epidemic.

Dr. Waqar Ahmed and Dr. Zeeshan Zafar worked 14 to 16 hours a day in the office and in the field since the Corona epidemic.

Dr. Waqar Ahmed and Dr. Zeeshan Zafar thanked the Government of Punjab for the nomination for the prestigious award and said that it was not an individual nomination but an acknowledgment of the high performance of the entire Health Department of Rawalpindi for which the Punjab Government is grateful.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi March From Airport

Recent Stories

Italy orders virus tests on Croatia, Greece, Malta ..

48 seconds ago

Section 144 imposed in Kohat

51 seconds ago

Public, Private schools not to reopen before Septe ..

53 seconds ago

Afridi feels Azhar needs to improve with bat

57 seconds ago

Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd Test

33 minutes ago

Distt admin to organize various I-Day programmes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.