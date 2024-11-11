Punjab Records 63 New Dengue Cases As Total Reaches 6,901
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 11:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Health Department reported 63 new cases of dengue fever on Monday, bringing the province's total to 6,901 cases for the year. Most of the new cases were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 59 infections, while single case emerged in Lahore, Chakwal, Sahiwal, and Okara.
So far this week,750 new cases were registered across the province.Health authorities had assured the public that hospitals were well-equipped with essential medications and prepared to handle the increasing number of patients.
Health officials were urging residents to maintain cleanliness and eliminate standing water to prevent further spread of Dengue.
They had emphasized the need for preventive measures and called for public cooperation with health teams working in affected areas.
To assist the public, the Health Department had established a helpline at 1033 for those seeking information or wishing to report Dengue-related concerns. The department was calling for increased public awareness and strict adherence to preventive actions to curb dengue cases across Punjab.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Govt decides to establish joint check posts at entry, exit routes: IG Sindh13 hours ago
-
Stronger action needed on clean air policy to combat smog: Dawar13 hours ago
-
CBD Punjab reports substantial progress in construction of IT tower14 hours ago
-
Pakistan pledges to ending violence against children at first-ever global ministerial conference in ..14 hours ago
-
AJK president seeks Austria’s influence in EU for resolving Kashmir dispute14 hours ago
-
Police conducts grand operation against drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor14 hours ago
-
Crackdown on fertilizer overpricing continues14 hours ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces for their successful operation in N. Waziristan15 hours ago
-
Security forces kill 4 Khwarij terrorist in 2 separate engagements15 hours ago
-
Bilawal extends congratulations to national cricket team15 hours ago
-
President commends Pak Army for conducting two successful operations against Khawarij15 hours ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operation against Khawarij15 hours ago