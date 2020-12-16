Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema Wednesday said people of Punjab have altogether rejected the corruption and fake narrative of immature leadership of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema Wednesday said people of Punjab have altogether rejected the corruption and fake narrative of immature leadership of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto.

Talking to ptv news while commenting on the PDM's rally in Punjab, she said that people of Lahore boycotted the opposition's gathering and proved that they were not supportive of their narrative.

She criticized that the masses rejected the leadership of the 11 opposition parties and gave their verdict in support of the PTI-led government.

She said that people were politically mature and they could not be deceived by the corrupt opposition leaders, adding, Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) would not muster enough courage to tender their resignations.

Musarrat said there were corruption cases against all eleven parties which are part of PDM and the sole purpose of their alliance was to save their fraudulent conduct.

PDM's slogan was to give sanctity to vote but they were willing to let the voter die of COVID-19, she criticized, adding, these corrupt parties spent so much money, time and effort which only putting people's lives in dangerous during COVID-19 spike.

Replying to a query, she said her government was ready to hold dialogue with the opposition parties on every important national issue but will not make any compromise on the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

She said tall claims of opposition were badly exposed as only a small number of people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that leadership is not supposed to transfer through inheritance.

that Corrupt opposition has been exposed in front of public.

"Imran Khan and the people are on one side and the corrupt mafia is on the other side," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Talking to PTV news channel , she said within party divisions opposition's workers and supporters are fully confused.

