Punjab releases Rs 708mln Zakat for deserving people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has released Zakat for deserving people with additional amount of Rs 4,000 each to protect people from financial crisis due to coronavirus effects.

According to the Zakat and Ushar department on Thursday, an amount of Rs 13,000 will be given to each of the deserving person in the province.

An amount of Rs 708 million for 170,000 deserving persons had been released so far in the first phase.

A lists of financially affected people due to coronavirus was being prepared for the second phase of Zakat distribution.

In the second phase, Zakat will be distributed through online mobile apps, said the provincial finance ministry sources.