UrduPoint.com

Punjab Relief Commissioner Inspects Relief Operation In Flood-hit Areas Of Rajan Pur

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Punjab relief commissioner inspects relief operation in flood-hit areas of Rajan Pur

Punjab Relief Commissioner and Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday visited flood affected areas of Rajan Pur to review relief measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Relief Commissioner and Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday visited flood affected areas of Rajan Pur to review relief measures.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Faisal Farid, Director Usman Khalid, Deputy Commissioner Rajan Pur and other relevant officers also accompanied him during the visit, said a handout issued here.

The relief commissioner visited the flood-hit areas and met with flood victims. He expressed condolence for those who died due to flood. He also inspected the relief camps set up by the PDMA and district administration for the facilitation of flood victims.

He said that damage estimation survey had been started and around 25 teams were formed for assessment of damages cost. He said that a transparent survey would be conducted under the supervision of senior officers. He said that all relevant departments were working to help the flood victims.

PDMA DG Faisal Farid briefed the relief commissioner that the victims living in the relief camp were being given three time meal in a day, clean water for drinking, health facilities and veterinary services for their cattle.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Water Visit Died All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary reviews second phase of AIP in mer ..

Chief Secretary reviews second phase of AIP in merged districts

31 seconds ago
 Burl, Jongwe star for Zimbabwe in first T20 series ..

Burl, Jongwe star for Zimbabwe in first T20 series win over Bangladesh

32 seconds ago
 River Indus runs in medium flood at Chashma

River Indus runs in medium flood at Chashma

34 seconds ago
 KP to launch 'KP Super App' soon: Atif Khan

KP to launch 'KP Super App' soon: Atif Khan

37 seconds ago
 Mepco recover Rs 1.53b from over 100,000 chronic d ..

Mepco recover Rs 1.53b from over 100,000 chronic defaulters in 2021-22

1 hour ago
 Under training officers delegation meet IGP Sindh

Under training officers delegation meet IGP Sindh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.