Punjab relief commissioner inspects relief operation in flood-hit areas of Rajan Pur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Relief Commissioner and Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday visited flood affected areas of Rajan Pur to review relief measures.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Faisal Farid, Director Usman Khalid, Deputy Commissioner Rajan Pur and other relevant officers also accompanied him during the visit, said a handout issued here.

The relief commissioner visited the flood-hit areas and met with flood victims. He expressed condolence for those who died due to flood. He also inspected the relief camps set up by the PDMA and district administration for the facilitation of flood victims.

He said that damage estimation survey had been started and around 25 teams were formed for assessment of damages cost. He said that a transparent survey would be conducted under the supervision of senior officers. He said that all relevant departments were working to help the flood victims.

PDMA DG Faisal Farid briefed the relief commissioner that the victims living in the relief camp were being given three time meal in a day, clean water for drinking, health facilities and veterinary services for their cattle.