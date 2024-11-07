Punjab reports 104 new dengue cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Punjab health department reported 104 new cases of dengue across the province

on Thursday.

Rawalpindi saw the highest number of new infections, recording 75 cases, while Lahore

reported nine, Chakwal four, and Faisalabad and Vehari reported three cases each.

Additionally, one case was detected in each cities, including Gujranwala, Bahawalpur,

Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Multan, Chiniot, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Hafizabad

and Layyah.

The new cases raised the total dengue cases across Punjab in 2024 to 6,523. The health department

reassured the public that hospitals throughout the province are stocked with essential medications

and prepared to manage patients.

Health officials urge the public to keep their surroundings clean and dry to minimize the risk of dengue

transmission. They emphasized the importance of preventive actions and requested cooperation

with health teams working in affected areas to curb the virus spread.

A free helpline at 1033 has also been established for individuals needing information or wishing

to report dengue-related concerns.

The health department calls for increasing public awareness and strict adherence to preventive

measures to control dengue across Punjab.