Punjab Reports 104 New Dengue Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Punjab health department reported 104 new cases of dengue across the province
on Thursday.
Rawalpindi saw the highest number of new infections, recording 75 cases, while Lahore
reported nine, Chakwal four, and Faisalabad and Vehari reported three cases each.
Additionally, one case was detected in each cities, including Gujranwala, Bahawalpur,
Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Multan, Chiniot, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Hafizabad
and Layyah.
The new cases raised the total dengue cases across Punjab in 2024 to 6,523. The health department
reassured the public that hospitals throughout the province are stocked with essential medications
and prepared to manage patients.
Health officials urge the public to keep their surroundings clean and dry to minimize the risk of dengue
transmission. They emphasized the importance of preventive actions and requested cooperation
with health teams working in affected areas to curb the virus spread.
A free helpline at 1033 has also been established for individuals needing information or wishing
to report dengue-related concerns.
The health department calls for increasing public awareness and strict adherence to preventive
