Punjab Reports 110 New Dengue Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Health Department announced on Friday that 110 new cases of dengue fever were reported across the province.
The majority of the new infections were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 90 cases, followed by Lahore with three cases, Attock with five, and Chakwal, Sialkot, and Sahiwal each reporting two cases. Single cases were also identified in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Jhelum, Vehari, and Hafizabad.
The current week has seen a total of 737 cases, bringing the cumulative count of Dengue cases across Punjab in 2024 to 6,633. The Health Department has reassured the public that hospitals across the province are well-stocked with essential medications and are prepared to accommodate the rising number of patients.
Health officials are urging residents to maintain cleanliness and remove standing water in their surroundings to prevent the spread of Dengue. They highlighted the critical need for preventive measures and called for public cooperation with health teams working in affected areas.
In an effort to support the public, the Health Department has also set up a helpline at 1033 for individuals seeking information or wishing to report Dengue-related concerns. The department is calling for heightened public awareness and strict adherence to preventive measures to contain the increase in Dengue cases across Punjab.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Development projects reviewed9 minutes ago
-
E-Rozgar Freelancing Summit held at IUB9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog10 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates Pakistan cricket team on historic win19 minutes ago
-
Quetta's cleanliness improved after outsourcing solid waste management: Shafqaat19 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha hosts session on journalistic ethics19 minutes ago
-
Four child beggars taken into protective custody19 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of wheat sowing stressed20 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Green Shirts over ODI win against Australia29 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ strike continues with 298 Karak teachers suspended29 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter39 minutes ago
-
Planning minister chairs meeting on Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase-239 minutes ago