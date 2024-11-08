Open Menu

Punjab Reports 110 New Dengue Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Health Department announced on Friday that 110 new cases of dengue fever were reported across the province.

The majority of the new infections were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 90 cases, followed by Lahore with three cases, Attock with five, and Chakwal, Sialkot, and Sahiwal each reporting two cases. Single cases were also identified in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Jhelum, Vehari, and Hafizabad.

The current week has seen a total of 737 cases, bringing the cumulative count of Dengue cases across Punjab in 2024 to 6,633. The Health Department has reassured the public that hospitals across the province are well-stocked with essential medications and are prepared to accommodate the rising number of patients.

Health officials are urging residents to maintain cleanliness and remove standing water in their surroundings to prevent the spread of Dengue. They highlighted the critical need for preventive measures and called for public cooperation with health teams working in affected areas.

In an effort to support the public, the Health Department has also set up a helpline at 1033 for individuals seeking information or wishing to report Dengue-related concerns. The department is calling for heightened public awareness and strict adherence to preventive measures to contain the increase in Dengue cases across Punjab.

