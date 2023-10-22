Open Menu

Punjab Reports 204 New Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Punjab is still in the grip of dengue fever, with 204 new cases reported on Sunday.

According to the latest data from the Health Department, a total of 7,827 dengue cases were reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Leading the unfortunate tally is Lahore, reporting a staggering 3,212 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,055, Multan with 814, Faisalabad with 335 and Gujranwala with 548 cases. The situation still continues, with Lahore reporting an additional 94 new cases, Rawalpindi with 42, Multan with 15, Gujranwala with 25, Faisalabad with 9 while Sheikhupura and Rahim Yar Khan each recorded 4 new cases. Kasur, Khanewal and Vehari reported 2 cases each during the period. Chakwal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Lodharan, Rajanpur and Bhakkar reported one case each during 24 hours.

Currently,144 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across Punjab, with 68 of them in hospitals in Lahore district. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea for citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue. He urged cooperation with health department teams which are working tirelessly to combat the outbreak.

For those concerned, seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are indispensable to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.

