Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

The latest reports suggested that the flash floods affected 51 union councils and 309 villages of six districts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) At least 49 people have died after torrential rains caused flash floods that wreaked havoc in Punjab.

The heavy rains have prompted the authorities to declare all flooded areas of the province calamity-hit.

They said that 49 people died while 606 were injured in six districts of Punjab including Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot and Layyah.

Earlier, The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the flash floods affected over 0.3 million people and completely damaged 17,277 houses.

The floods also damaged a total of 69 schools and seven health centres.

The reports said that over 0.5 million acres of land in six districts was inundated.

The officials concerned have rescued almost 20,264 people from flooded areas.

On the other hand, around 147 relief camps were set up in the flood-hit areas.

Flood rescue operation was underway in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of Punjab while 13,045 people were transferred to safer places.

According to the spokesperson, In Rajanpur and D.G. Khan 578 rescue workers and 123 boats were engaged in the flood rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi constituted a 24-member Disaster Management Ministerial Committee to address issues related to natural calamities.

The Punjab chief minister has constituted a 24-member ministerial committee under the chairmanship of provincial minister Raja Basharat. Chief Secretary Punjab will be the vice-chairman of the committee.