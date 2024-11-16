Open Menu

Punjab Reports 74 New Dengue Cases On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Punjab reports 74 new dengue cases on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Punjab health department confirmed on Saturday that 74 new cases of dengue fever have been reported across the province in the past 24 hours.

According to a report,Rawalpindi recorded the highest number of cases with 65,followed by Lahore,Attock and Chakwal, which reported two cases each.Single cases were also reported in Faisalabad,Sahiwal and Pakpattan.

Over the current week, Punjab has seen 496 new cases,bringing the total number of dengue cases in the province to 7,334 for the year 2024.

The Health department assured the public that hospitals are fully equipped with necessary medications and resources to handle the increasing influx of patients.

Health officials have stressed the importance of preventive measures,urging citizens to maintain cleanliness, eliminate standing water and cooperate with health teams operating in the affected areas.

To assist the public,the department has set up a helpline at 1033 for information and to report dengue-related concerns.

Authorities are calling for enhanced public awareness and strict compliance with preventive measures to control the rising trend of dengue cases across the province.

The situation demands collective efforts from the public and authorities to curb the spread of the virus and ensure the health and safety of citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Water Sahiwal Rawalpindi Chakwal Pakpattan Attock From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

13 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

13 hours ago
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

13 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

13 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

13 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

13 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

13 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan