Punjab Reports 74 New Dengue Cases On Saturday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Punjab health department confirmed on Saturday that 74 new cases of dengue fever have been reported across the province in the past 24 hours.
According to a report,Rawalpindi recorded the highest number of cases with 65,followed by Lahore,Attock and Chakwal, which reported two cases each.Single cases were also reported in Faisalabad,Sahiwal and Pakpattan.
Over the current week, Punjab has seen 496 new cases,bringing the total number of dengue cases in the province to 7,334 for the year 2024.
The Health department assured the public that hospitals are fully equipped with necessary medications and resources to handle the increasing influx of patients.
Health officials have stressed the importance of preventive measures,urging citizens to maintain cleanliness, eliminate standing water and cooperate with health teams operating in the affected areas.
To assist the public,the department has set up a helpline at 1033 for information and to report dengue-related concerns.
Authorities are calling for enhanced public awareness and strict compliance with preventive measures to control the rising trend of dengue cases across the province.
The situation demands collective efforts from the public and authorities to curb the spread of the virus and ensure the health and safety of citizens.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stray dogs killing drive in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over demise of ANP leader Ilyas Bilour22 minutes ago
-
7 killed, 3 injured in Muzaffarabad van crash31 minutes ago
-
4-year-old child killed in metro bus accident in Rawalpindi32 minutes ago
-
Former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of writer Ghulam Rasool Mehr being observed1 hour ago
-
President grieved over demise of former Senator Ilyas Bilour2 hours ago
-
Mukesh Kumar Chawla becomes Minister, change of portfolios notified12 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Team holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK)12 hours ago
-
Gems, Minerals Exhibition kicks off in capital on Friday12 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor attends UK king's birthday event at Deputy High Commission12 hours ago