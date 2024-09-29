Punjab reports 79 new dengue cases

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department on Sunday confirmed detection of 79 new dengue cases across the province, raising alarm over the spread of the virus.

Rawalpindi remained the most affected area, with 69 new cases reported, while Lahore recorded 3 cases.

One case each was also reported in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Rahimyar Khan. Over the past week, 587 new cases have emerged, bringing the total number of infections in Punjab to 1,631 in 2024.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that all necessary measures were in place to manage the outbreak. The government hospitals were stocked with essential medicines and treatments for dengue patients.

The Health Department issued a public advisory, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to curb the virus's spread. Public cooperation is crucial as health teams continue their efforts across the province to contain the outbreak.