Punjab Reports 79 New Dengue Infections
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A slight decline in dengue cases was observed, with the Punjab Health Department reporting 79 new cases of dengue fever across the province on Sunday.
The majority of the new cases were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 65 cases, followed by four cases in Chakwal, and two in Sialkot. Single cases were also reported in Lahore, Attock, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Kasur, Chiniot, Gujrat, and Okara.
So far in 2024, a total of 6,838 dengue cases have been recorded across Punjab. The Health Department officials said hospitals were fully stocked with essential medicines and ready to manage the growing number of patients.
Health officials urged residents to maintain cleanliness and eliminate stagnant water around their homes to help curb the spread of dengue. Emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, they are seeking public cooperation with health teams working in high-risk areas.
To assist the public, the Health Department has established a helpline at 1033 for inquiries and reports regarding dengue-related issues. The department is stressing the need for heightened public awareness and strict adherence to preventive practices to control the spread of dengue in Punjab.
