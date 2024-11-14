Open Menu

Punjab Reports 89 New Dengue Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Health Department announced on Thursday that 89 new cases of dengue fever had been reported across the province in the past 24 hours.

The majority of these cases were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 67 cases, followed by Lahore with six, Gujranwala with five, Faisalabad with three, and Attock with two. Single cases were also reported in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Kasur, Vehari, and Gujrat.

This week alone, Punjab has recorded 549 new dengue cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,182 in 2024.

The Health Department reassured the public that hospitals across the province are fully stocked with essential medications and are prepared to handle the increasing number of patients.

To support the public, the Health Department has launched a helpline at 1033, where individuals can access information or report Dengue-related concerns. The department is emphasizing the need for heightened public awareness and strict adherence to preventive measures to curb the rise in dengue cases across Punjab.

