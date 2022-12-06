Punjab resolves to adopt international environment standards

The Punjab government has decided to bring the provincial environmental protection policy in line with the latest international standards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to bring the provincial environmental protection policy in line with the latest international standards.

During the meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council chaired by Provincial Environment Protection Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, consideration was given to the establishment of car free zones in Lahore and the setting up of traffic days there.

It was suggested that more and more large-leaved trees should be planted in the city as such plants would help in curbing the spread of dust.

Secretary Protection Punjab Environment Usman Ali Khan, Director General Zeeshan Sikandar and other members attended the meeting.

Basharat Raja directed that the instructions of Lahore High Court should be taken into account in the policy making process related to the environment and the flaws found in the standards set earlier should be removed, he added.

He said that this year's smog situation was better than last year, but he warned that the risks of environmental pollution could increase in the coming years due to population growth.

He directed that the media should be briefed about the measures related to environment protection on a daily basis. The minister said that "We are bound to implement the commitments made in international conventions including United Nations Conference Of Parties (COP 26)." The Punjab Environment Protection Council suggested that vehicles older than 30-year should be banned in Lahore from October to December and the use of electric public transport should be encouraged.

Raja said that obstacles in the use of electric vehicles would have to be removed.

The council suggested restricting the establishment of industries in Punjab only to designated estates and parks, while expressing concern over cleanliness without sprinkling water on roads.

He said that before approving the new policy, it should be given more thought and the concerned departments should be taken into the loop, he asserted.

He said that the secretaries of the relevant departments should come in the next meeting of the council so that effective measures can be suggested.