Punjab Revenue Authority exemption on temporary imports appreciated

Chairman All Pakistan Dry Ports Association Navid Iqbal Sheikh has expressed satisfaction over the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) decision to exempt goods declared as temporary imports meant for re-export from levy of Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess at the rate of 0.9 per cent vide Notification No. PRA/STE-04/2018/1453

He thanked to Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht, Javed Ahmed, Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority and acknowledged the support of Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Member Prime Minister business Council.

He said that the Association would also appeal to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to follow in the footsteps of the Punjab government and exempt the temporary imports from levy of Sindh Infrastructure Development Cess.