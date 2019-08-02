Punjab Revenue Authority stopped from recovery of Rs 52 million sales tax from LUMS

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) from recovery of sales tax worth Rs 52 million from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) till the decision of pending stay application with the commissioner (appeals)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) from recovery of sales tax worth Rs 52 million from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) till the decision of pending stay application with the commissioner (appeals).

The court also directed commissioner (appeals) for deciding the pending appeal within three months.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by the university.

Earlier, a counsel on behalf of the LUMS submitted that the PRA issued notices to the university for recovery of Rs 52 million sales tax, which was challenged through an appeal before the commissioner.

He submitted that the appeal was still pending with the commissioner, besides a stay application.

The counsel submitted that the commissioner (appeal) had gone abroad whereas he had not made any decision on the stay application. He pleaded with the court for stopping the authority from the recovery of the sales tax till the decisionof the application.