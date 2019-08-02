UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Revenue Authority Stopped From Recovery Of Rs 52 Million Sales Tax From LUMS

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 11:52 PM

Punjab Revenue Authority stopped from recovery of Rs 52 million sales tax from LUMS

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) from recovery of sales tax worth Rs 52 million from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) till the decision of pending stay application with the commissioner (appeals)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) from recovery of sales tax worth Rs 52 million from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) till the decision of pending stay application with the commissioner (appeals).

The court also directed commissioner (appeals) for deciding the pending appeal within three months.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by the university.

Earlier, a counsel on behalf of the LUMS submitted that the PRA issued notices to the university for recovery of Rs 52 million sales tax, which was challenged through an appeal before the commissioner.

He submitted that the appeal was still pending with the commissioner, besides a stay application.

The counsel submitted that the commissioner (appeal) had gone abroad whereas he had not made any decision on the stay application. He pleaded with the court for stopping the authority from the recovery of the sales tax till the decisionof the application.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Punjab Lahore University Of Management Sciences From Million Court

Recent Stories

Govt to eliminate corruption: Sheikh Rashid

1 second ago

Lahore Waste Management Company chief visits cattl ..

3 seconds ago

Pakistan urges US, world powers to persuade India ..

39 minutes ago

Burns's maiden Test century frustrates Australia

39 minutes ago

England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

39 minutes ago

Judge urges ax for policeman in choking death of b ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.