Punjab Rich In Minerals Wealth: Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Punjab rich in minerals wealth: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries, Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab is rich in minerals wealth, accurate estimation and resource mapping with the help of technology of underground minerals is the need of the hour.

He expressed these views on Friday while presiding over a meeting here at committee room of Punjab Investment board to review the performance of the Mines & Minerals department, organizational structure, estimation and exploration of underground minerals and issues of lease of sites.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the department had to move away from the traditional methods and work with a spirit of public service, adding that an effective strategy for utilization would be formulated.

He said that recommendations would be sent to the chief minister in consultation with stakeholders for the exploration and utilization of reserves.

The minister said the minerals department should take effective measures to increase its revenue, adding that no effort should be spared to create facilities and provide relief to the weaker sections.

He said that in order to provide shelter to the poor, prices of cement, bricks, gravel and sand had to be monitored.

