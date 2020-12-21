Punjab Rozgar Scheme great initiative of Punjab govt: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Punjab Rozgar Scheme was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government under which easy loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to 10 million were being provided.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Punjab Chief Minister had accepted the demand of Outdoor Advertising Association for exempting tax from April to June due to coronavirus. She said that summary in this regard had been sent and soon notification would be issued.

Dr Firdous said the Punjab government for the first time had introduced comprehensive industrial policy whereas Anti Hoarding Ordinance 2020 was issued to check illegal profiteering and control price hike.

She said that 362 Sahulat bazaars were set up in Punjab to facilitate people and consumer courts were also set up in 17 districts to safeguard consumer rights.

Cottage industry revival plan had been started in Sargodha, Mianwali, DG Khan, Multan, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Chiniot, Bahawalpur Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Rajanpur, she added.

She further said that family of Maulana Fazlur Rehman had exposed the reality of Maulana, adding that statement of Maulana Shairani had exposed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) designs.

Dr Firdous said that Maulana should respond to the questions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) instead of launching movement against the government.

She said, "Maryam Nawaz is the princess of corruption, how she can compete those who are elected through the power of vote." The SACM said that opposition was on the mission of destabilizing the government, adding that PM Imran Khan was determined to eliminate status quo and mafia from the country.

Dr Firdous said that unfortunately in past individuals were strengthened in the country and departments were weakened.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing the narrative of stabilizing the departments and ensuring supremacy of law.

Earlier, Dr Firdous while addressing the ceremony to convert UET on solar energy said it was very good sign that Punjab was getting into modern era of solarization.

She said, "The Punjab government spends over Rs 36 billion for supplying electricity to the public buildings." She said that decision was being implemented to save money and use alternate sources of electricity.