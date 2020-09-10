Punjab Rozgar Scheme to boost economic, business activities: Minister

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that Punjab Rozgar Scheme would boost economic and business activities in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that Punjab Rozgar Scheme would boost economic and business activities in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board (PSICB) here at Committee Room of PSICB.

During the meeting features, terms and conditions of Punjab Rozgar Scheme were approved and the Board also approved honoraria of Rs15,000 per meeting for the private member of the Board.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that under the scheme, soft loan up to ten million would be provided for existing business and launch of new ventures, adding that soft loans would also be given on priority basis for the rehabilitation of Covid-19 affected businesses.

He said that graduates of universities and technical institutions and skilled workers would take benefit from this scheme.

"This scheme would be helpful to overcome the problems of unemployment and poverty," he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that an online portal had also been created with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board, adding that the soft loan scheme would be transparent and loans would be provided on merit.

He mentioned that this revolutionary scheme would be launched during the current month and the process fee of the application would be charged Rs 2000 and the time period for sanctioning loan by the bank would not be more than 20 days. The period of loan would be from two to five years including a six months grace period, he added.

Secretary Industries Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal, MD PSICB Mudassar Riaz Malik and other board members attended the meeting.