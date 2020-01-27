UrduPoint.com
Punjab Safe Cities Authorities operating 129 traffic signals under centralized ITMS

The incidents of traffic jams are being mitigated due to intelligent traffic management system of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The incidents of traffic jams are being mitigated due to intelligent traffic management system of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities.

A spokesman for PSCA said here on Monday that the PSCA was operating 129 traffic signals under a centralized Intelligent Traffic Management System, adding PSCA engineering team was available round the clock for maintenance and repairing of traffic signals.

The spokesman said signal timers had been installed on the directions of security forces in Cantt areas, whereas lightning strips were also installed as pilot project on traffic signals at the The Mall and Shahdara Chowk.

The timing of traffic signals was automated in different places, which changes according to the traffic flow, he concluded.

