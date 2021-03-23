Punjab Safe Cities Authority, DGPR ink MoU in lahore

In a most recent development carried out by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, an appraisal meeting between officials of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Directorate General of Public Relations Punjab took place here at Qurban Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :In a most recent development carried out by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, an appraisal meeting between officials of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Directorate General of Public Relations Punjab took place here at Qurban Lines.

The DGPR higher management led by DGPR Saman Rai, met with its PSCA counterparts headed by Chief Operating Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan.

A memorandum of understanding was signed during the meeting by Chief Operating Officer PSCA Kamran Khan and Director General DGPR Saman Rai, official sources said here on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, people friendly initiatives of PSCA, Punjab Police and Punjab government would be highlighted and publicised with mutual cooperation.

The PSCA Chief Operating Officer said that co-operation between both the departments would help in the effective dissemination of government messages.

Saman Rai said the DGPR was making all out efforts to highlight Punjab government's policies, initiatives and achievements.

It was agreed to launch public awareness campaigns on various laws, government strategies and civil social responsibilities, she added.

Performance of the Punjab government would be effectively communicated to the people through digital media across Punjab, Pakistan and overseas. The cooperation between both the authorities would help in designing a more effective and result oriented communication approach.

The DGPR Punjab would assist Safe Cities in the outreach through its network across Punjab.

In this regard, the PSCA would help, train and guide DGPR digital media team in generating andexecuting public awareness campaigns and to highlight the achievements of the Punjab Government.

Later, the DGPR and other officers also participated in a special programme of Safe City Web tv.