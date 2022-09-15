Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees' performance lauded

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Thursday rewarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes to its outstanding performers, in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at IC3 floor.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kamran Khan along with Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra and DSPs attended the ceremony and acknowledged the services of 59 outstanding officers comprising police communication officers (PCOs) deployed in various sections of the centre.

The COO distributed certificates as well as cash prizes among 59 PCOs from IC3 sections such as operations and monitoring centre, video control centre, media monitoring centre, emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, lost & found centre, PUCAR15 and electronic data analysis centre.

Addressing to the PSCA workforce, Kamran Khan said that the purpose of marking the best performers every month was to encourage all the aspirants to give-in their full potentials. "Positive competition is healthier for any organisation", he added.

"PSCA is always striving side by side with other LEAs in both generation of awareness and provision of guidance on things such as law enforcement, policing and regulations", he concluded.