UrduPoint.com

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Employees' Performance Lauded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees' performance lauded

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Thursday rewarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes to its outstanding performers, in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at IC3 floor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Thursday rewarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes to its outstanding performers, in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at IC3 floor.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kamran Khan along with Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra and DSPs attended the ceremony and acknowledged the services of 59 outstanding officers comprising police communication officers (PCOs) deployed in various sections of the centre.

The COO distributed certificates as well as cash prizes among 59 PCOs from IC3 sections such as operations and monitoring centre, video control centre, media monitoring centre, emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, lost & found centre, PUCAR15 and electronic data analysis centre.

Addressing to the PSCA workforce, Kamran Khan said that the purpose of marking the best performers every month was to encourage all the aspirants to give-in their full potentials. "Positive competition is healthier for any organisation", he added.

"PSCA is always striving side by side with other LEAs in both generation of awareness and provision of guidance on things such as law enforcement, policing and regulations", he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 an ..

Pakistan squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 announced

25 seconds ago
 Security for Chehlum procession reviewed

Security for Chehlum procession reviewed

28 seconds ago
 Upgradation of health facilities in Gujjar Khan to ..

Upgradation of health facilities in Gujjar Khan to start soon

29 seconds ago
 Chinese cultural Counsellor holds meeting with PNC ..

Chinese cultural Counsellor holds meeting with PNCA chief, discuss cultural coop ..

31 seconds ago
 DPO visits police station

DPO visits police station

4 minutes ago
 Giving credence to fake news without verification; ..

Giving credence to fake news without verification; crucial challenge for democra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.