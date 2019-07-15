Punjab Safe Cities Authority helps modernise police system

Modernisation in policing--FEATURE After an incident of suicide blast at Data Darbar in May 2019 in Lahore, the police and other law-enforcement agencies as well as people set their eyes on the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for tracing the whereabouts of the elements involved in the tragic incident, the suicide bomber and his handlers, along with other perpetrators of the attack

Earlier, sophisticated cameras of the PSCA had helped a lot in the arrest of the culprits as well as facilitators of a terrorist attack, taking place at Chairing Cross, The Mall, Lahore, in 2017. This time again, the PSCA, equipped with modern high-tech cameras, did not disappoint the law-enforcement agencies and provided all-out support to the investigators to trace the identity and hideouts of facilitators of the Data Darbar suicide bomber.

In comparison to the Safe City Project Islamabad, the PSCA was five-time bigger project with an annual budget of about Rs 13 billion, and aimed at bringing about modifications in the policing system of the province. The aims of the project included eliminating `Thana Culture' in Punjab, the biggest province of the country, and putting in place citizens' integrated monitoring system through modern tools and cameras.

The PSCA also intended to pave the way for improving the traffic management system, which was successfully going on through 4-G technology.

For improving law and order, the police benefited from the PSCA services and got installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at its patrolling vehicles for pursuing an accountability system in the force besides enabling the commanders' safe movement through 4-G handsets during any police operations.

Besides this, the PSCA launched an effective initiative of creating awareness among people about the traffic rules, for which the PSCA had successfully installed the light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for variable messaging services, displaying traffic messages in English language as well as Urdu besides displaying pictures and other materials, conveying the road safety material at important thoroughfares in the provincial metropolis. All these measures helped reduce traffic accidents to a significant number.

The Safe Cities project has proved very helpful in all possible ways, as desired in the traffic management services and reduction in the crime rate and elimination of terrorism in the province.

In other countries also, wherever the Safe Cities project had been launched, it had proved a great success and yielded positive results. It always showed a remarkable decline of 25 to 30 per cent reduction in the crime rate in that country.

Even in some case, the initiative brought down the crime rate up to 60-65 per cent within a short span of time.

Keeping in view the encouraging results achieved through the Safe Cities' project in Lahore, it was also decided to expand it to nine other districts of the Punjab province: Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

For monitoring and analysing the visuals, Asia's biggest wall of video was set up in Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre and about 8,000 cameras, with high technology having features to rotate, night vision readability, face recognition and a number of others were installed in Lahore to make the city safe and secure.

The PSCA, on the directions of the Lahore High Court, made a plan with the collaboration of City Traffic Police (CTP) to start e-ticketing over violation of the traffic rules and laws from September 24 last year, under which more than one million e-tickets had been issued and sent to the residential addresses of vehicle owners, while a total of Rs 130 million fine had also been recovered from the law-breakers and deposited in the exchequer.

After the success of e-ticketing system in Lahore, the Islamabad Safe City project's officials also sought cooperation from the PSCA for launching e-ticketing in Islamabad Capital Territory.

After effectively perusing and implementing the safe city project in Lahore, the PSCA extended its support, particularly technical one, to Quetta and Peshawar Safe City projects. The latest help it committed to provide is the technically assistance for the Karachi Safe City Project.

Another significant emergency initiative of the PSCA is Police Unified Communication and Response (PUCAR-15) system, which enabled the department to record and respond all emergency calls, received at Police-15 emergency number through centralised system. For the purpose a mechanism was evolved to link all police officers of the province and 1,200 police stations with the Safe Police Network. The main reason for designing the unified system was to make complete data of the police emergency-15 available for analysing the police response and the crime rate, whereas it can help provincial police officer, regional and district police officers to evaluate the police performance.

Another milestone, the PSCA achieved was introduction of separate lanes for motorcycles and slow-moving vehicles on The Mall and Canal Road to improve the traffic system. Initially, separate lanes have been dedicated on the roads for fast and slow-moving vehicles, like motorcycle, rickshaws and bicycles to maintain smooth flow of traffic. Such lanes would help reduce the number of accidents and the project would be a step towards introducing traffic reforms in the city. Small vehicles have been bound on the left lane on these selective roads.

The PSCA Lost & Found centre's statistics for the year 2018-19 revealed that it helped in handing over 95 missing persons and children to their guardians during a year. The authority would soon extend the Lost and Found circle to whole Punjab province. Besides creating awareness, the PSCA, in collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), conducted a survey on traffic management: "Public Perception of Traffic Management" at 18 different places in the metropolis to observe the citizens' perception about traffic issues.

Taking a unique initiative to prevent traffic accidents in the metropolis, the PSCA released videos of real accidents, which took place due to over-speeding by citizens. The statistics showed that over-speeding, signal violations and one-way violation were the major causes of traffic accidents. More than 2,400 people got injured in traffic accidents during 2019, whereas, 187 accidents occurred due to rash driving and 375 were the result of one-wheeling. While, releasing videos of accidents, the PSCA adopted a policy of not showing faces or vehicle numbers' in the footage.

Before the inception of the PSCA, a number of public surveys and reports of various institutions had shown that the police were one of the most widely complained against and the least trusted institution, in the absence of a strict system of accountability. There are numerous reported cases of police extrajudicial killings of criminal suspects, torture of detainees to obtain confessions and harassment of individuals, who seek to file criminal cases. But, the establishment of the PSCA paved the way for introducing various initiatives to promote police-public relations, ensure accountability and transparency within the police system and helping the police officials in investigation of various crimes through the CCTV cameras, and ultimately the evaluation of the performance of the police force.