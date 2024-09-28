Punjab Safe Cities Authority holds conference on violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) organized a "Violence Against Women, Never Again" conference at its headquarters here on Saturday.

The event brought together experts from the police department, education, UNO, media, and legal sectors. Managing Director PSCA, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Riffat Bukhari, CTO Ammara Athar, ASP Shehr Bano, and other police officials attended the conference. Experts discussed ways to eliminate gender-based violence by understanding its root causes. They also exchanged views on timely responses to gender-based violence, technology usage, safety apps, helplines, and data integration.

The conference highlighted the role of the Virtual Women Police Station in addressing violence against women in Punjab. Experts emphasized the need for police to adopt modern investigation methods for cybercrimes against women. Managing Director PSCA, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, stated that Safe City assists women across Punjab through the Virtual Women Police Station, utilizing modern technology to ensure women's safety. Women can register complaints through the Women Safety App in any emergency. The experts lauded Safe Cities’ role in protecting women through technology.