Open Menu

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Holds Conference On Violence Against Women

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Safe Cities Authority holds conference on violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) organized a "Violence Against Women, Never Again" conference at its headquarters here on Saturday.

The event brought together experts from the police department, education, UNO, media, and legal sectors. Managing Director PSCA, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Riffat Bukhari, CTO Ammara Athar, ASP Shehr Bano, and other police officials attended the conference. Experts discussed ways to eliminate gender-based violence by understanding its root causes. They also exchanged views on timely responses to gender-based violence, technology usage, safety apps, helplines, and data integration.

The conference highlighted the role of the Virtual Women Police Station in addressing violence against women in Punjab. Experts emphasized the need for police to adopt modern investigation methods for cybercrimes against women. Managing Director PSCA, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, stated that Safe City assists women across Punjab through the Virtual Women Police Station, utilizing modern technology to ensure women's safety. Women can register complaints through the Women Safety App in any emergency. The experts lauded Safe Cities’ role in protecting women through technology.

Related Topics

Police Technology Education Punjab Police Station Women Media Event From

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

16 minutes ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

5 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

18 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

22 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

22 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

22 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan