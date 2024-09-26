Punjab Safe Cities Authority hosts conference on 'Tech-Driven Policing'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) organised a conference on 'Modern Policing', bringing together leading figures from law enforcement, academia, media, legal sectors, and other professional spheres to discuss the evolving role of technology in law enforcement.

The conference, titled “Tech-Driven Policing: Shaping the Future of Law Enforcement,” saw the participation of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas, senior police officers, and various experts, who collectively highlighted the transformative power of modern technology in enhancing policing effectiveness.

In his address, IG Punjab emphasised the pivotal role of the MD PSCA in driving the modernization of policing efforts across the province. He reaffirmed the Punjab Police's commitment to establishing Safe City projects in 140 tehsils, as directed by the Chief Minister Punjab, to ensure safer and smarter communities. He lauded the advancements in crime mapping and the strategic deployment of police officers made possible through modern technology.

Expert speakers from various fields shared insights on the integration of artificial intelligence in law enforcement, its role in smart cities, and the necessity of cutting-edge cyber security and investigative practices to tackle cybercrime. The discussions underscored the importance of collaboration between academia, the police, and society in addressing the evolving challenges posed by modern crime. Experts also acknowledged the growing significance of modern investigation techniques and emphasized the need for robust cyber security frameworks to support the police in their fight against sophisticated digital crimes.

The conference concluded with a strong consensus on the need for continuous innovation in law enforcement and smart city projects.

Attendees appreciated the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's role in enhancing public safety through the application of cutting-edge technology and called for greater collaboration among various sectors to ensure the success of these initiatives.