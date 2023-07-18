Open Menu

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Completes Special Security Arrangements For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed special security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed special security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to PSCA spokesman, Punjab Safe Cities Authority will monitor the security operations of processions, Imam Bargahs, and gatherings throughout the city.

Managing Director Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Kamran Khan, stated that more than 650 cameras will provide 24-hour coverage of processions and gatherings in the city. Additional portable cameras have been deployed at all essential locations.

Police communication officers and technical teams are on duty 24 hours a day at the Safe City Headquarters.

MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Kamran Khan, further informed that the routes of processions will also be monitored through the Safe City's mobile Command Vehicle. Representatives from law enforcement agencies, including Lahore Police, are also present at the Safe City Center for duty. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant regarding suspicious activities in their surroundings and report any emergency to 15.

