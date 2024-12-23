Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Wrestler Haroon Masih Wins Gold Medal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) wrestler Haroon Masih has won a gold medal in the Inter-Range Police Competition 2024.
The Safe Cities wrestler made his way to the final in the 79kg category by winning four matches.
He won the gold medal by defeating a wrestler from Multan. The PSCA managing director congratulated Haroon Masih and awarded him a prize. A spokesperson for the PSCA said that Operations Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed presented the medal to wrestler Haroon and congratulated him. All possible facilities will be provided to Haroon Masih for the National Games, he added.
