Punjab Safe Cities Authority public perception survey shows 85pc reduction in crimes

(@imziishan)

On the directions of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed its Public Perception Survey in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ):On the directions of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed its Public Perception Survey in Lahore.

According to the survey details, 85 per cent of the citizens said that the crime rate has been reduced in the city due to the PSCA. Ninety-one per cent of the citizens expressed satisfaction over the E-challan project and said that traffic management has improved in the city due to the PSCA interventions.

The survey was conducted by authority's research and innovation team in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The two week-long survey engaged 2,100 people from different locations across the city. According to the survey results, a vast majority of citizens expressed satisfaction over initiatives of the PSCA and praised its performance.

Citizens said that after launch of the Safe City traffic interventions, they saved more than 40 per cent of their time and energy on highways which was earlier wasted due to unnecessary ques and congestions. The estimated cost of saved time and fuel on the highways was Rs 38 billion annually, which is double the total cost of the national security project.

In the survey, 89 per cent of citizens expressed their confidence in the 15 emergency system. 85 per cent of the citizens described safe city model as the only way forward on modern day policing.

The chief operating officer of the authority said that the survey results would be shared with relevant departments and stake-holders in a special briefing shortly and the journey to improve the project would continue in light of the research.