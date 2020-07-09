Punjab Safe Cities Authority starts green bus stop sign project on city roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday started marking of green bus stop sign after green lanes on roads here.

According to the PSCA, in the beginning, green bus stop signs had been marked at 10 points on Main Boulevard Gulberg and Jail road bus stops.

Gradually, signs would be symbolized on The Mall, Ferozepur Road, and Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

The PSCA spokesman said that the purpose of the green bus stop sign was to make sure that this parking spot had been fixed for public transport stops.

Consequently, the passengers and other vehicles can follow the lane & line of traffic rules. The green bus signs would also help to prevent other vehicles from entering the bus line.

He added, with the collaboration of Lahore Transport Company (LTC) and Speedo Buses would stop at the specified marked lanes.

Later, green parking signs would be marked at 20 to 25 bus stops of LTC.

For the implementation of green bus stop signs, City Traffic Police would issue challansfor parking of private vehicles on specified signs.