Punjab Safe Cities Authority takes measures to avoid spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Friday took basic preventive measures to avoid the spread of pandemic coronavirus.

According to a PSCA spokesman, the authority has taken measures not only for protection of the staff and police communication officers but also for investigation officers, and also instructed visitors to wash their hands with soap and also use sanitizer.

The coronavirus screening continued at entry point of the premises with the help of a thermometer gun. The face masks were also distributed at PPIC3 centre among PCOs and PSCA staff, instructions were also given for wearing face masks and using sanitizer during working hours.