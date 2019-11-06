Punjab Safe City project to start in Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Taunsa

Punjab Safe City project will be launched in Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa under annual development programme instead of public-private partnership mode

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Safe City project will be launched in Rawalpindi Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa under annual development programme instead of public-private partnership mode.

It was decided in a meeting of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) presided over by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting decided to link Lahore Ring Road with safe cities project for the installation of CCTV cameras.

Release of funds for dealing with operational matters of Lahore Safe City project was also approved.

The chief minister directed to devise a business model for revenue generation along with the direction for early completion of CCTV cameras' installation in Chunian tehsil.

He said all the matters should be dealt in accordance with law and different options should be reviewed for starting safe cities project in other districts, he added.

The scope of the project was being extended to other districts as it was playing an an important role in improving law & order and eradication of crime, the chief minister said.

The PSCA officials briefed the meeting that PC-I was approved and the pre-qualification process had been started for launching the project in DG Khan and Taunsa.

Meanwhile, the scope of Lahore Safe City project had been expanded to Shahdara Chowk and latest cameras had been installed at Thokar Niaz Baig while cameras' installation was in process at other entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, MPA Sumera Ahmed, the IG Police, chairman P&D, provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.