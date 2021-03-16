UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority To Ensure Availability Of Essential Commodities At Fixed Rates: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:21 PM

Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that setting up of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority would ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that setting up of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority would ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates.

The Punjab government had announced historic package worth 7 billion rupees for providing relief to the people of the province during the holy month of Ramazan, said a handout issued here.

Under Ramazan package, he said, bag of 10-kg flour would be made available to the people in Ramazan bazaar at a rate of Rs 300 which was 120 less than the market rate.

The Punjab government would give subsidy of Rs 3.5 billion for providing flour on affordable rates, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that he would personally monitor the Ramazan package and every single penny would be spent for providing relief to the deserving people.

He also directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Market Billion Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

11 minutes ago

SPIEF-2021 to Be Held in Person at Expoforum - Rus ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab

5 minutes ago

14 more Covid-19 positive cases surfaced in Baloch ..

10 minutes ago

German Energy Minister Says Will Meet With US Ener ..

10 minutes ago

UK Nuclear Arsenal Boost Hinders NPT Credibility, ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.