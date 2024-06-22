Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique has said the sanitation system in the province is going to be outsourced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique has said the sanitation system in the province is going to be outsourced.

Like the ideal cleaning plan on Eid-ul-Azha days, the outsourcing model under supervision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also be successful, he added.

Presiding over a video-link meeting of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the waste management companies across the province, held at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday, he said after outsourcing of the cleanliness system, the government responsibility will not end but increase on the contrary. "Outsourcing process at all levels will be strictly monitored," he added.

LG&CD Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Babar Sahib Din also attended the meeting.

The minister directed all the CEOs to complete the pre-qualification process for private companies by June 28 and added that the local bodies and all waste management companies have made the impossible work possible by ensuring quality cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha. "Due to this, people's trust in government institutions increased manifold. Now the same spirit has to be maintained in normal days also," he said.

Zeeshan Rafique said that in the first phase, each waste management company would start a model project in one tehsil of each district.

He reiterated his commitment that companies with good reputation and reputation would be chosen for the cleaning work. Under the outsourcing plan, not only the door-to-door waste collection would be done, but there would also be sweeping of each area twice a week and de-silting of drains once in a week, he told.

The minister said that on the directions from the Chief Minister, a uniform cleanliness system will be implemented in villages and cities. "We will introduce such a sanitation system in Punjab which will be a role model for the rest of the country" he said. He emphasized that public participation is essential in the cleaning process. "The imams of mosques will be requested to extend their cooperation for spreading public awareness. Imams will be requested to fix at least five minutes for talk on the importance of cleanliness during the Friday sermon", he suggested.

Zeeshan Rafique directed the CEOs to install permanent containers for waste collection at big villages.

On this occasion, LG&CD Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian said that with hard work and passion, the experience of outsourcing has to be successful. He directed that the sites for waste dumping should be selected soon. It was decided during the meeting that the CEOs of all the waste management companies should be called to Lahore on Monday, June 24 to review the progress in outsourcing process in detail.