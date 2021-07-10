Punjab School Education Dept to be digitalized by end of this year

Provincial Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas said on Saturday that Punjab School Education Department would completely be digitalized by the end of current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for school Education Dr Murad Raas said on Saturday that Punjab School Education Department would completely be digitalized by the end of current year.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at Sir Syed Educational Conference here at a local hotel.

Education expert Dr. Abdul Hameed, Peter Jacob, Dr. Syed Jaffer Ahmed, Syed Ahmed Masood, Dr. Arifa Syeda Zahra, Dr. Yaqub Khan Bangash, Wasif Nagi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Murad Raas mentioned that revolutionary changes had been made in Punjab School Education Department during past few years, citing that teachers' retirement process had recently been automated and now the retiring teachers could get update about the process of their retirement documentation through online by logging in to their respective accounts.

He said that teachers' transfers and postings had been a great source of bribery in the Education Department during the past governments, while the PTI government had giving an end to these corrupt practices by evolving a transparent and merit based system. In this connection, he added, an online mobile phone application had been developed through which the teachers could now send their transfer or posting request and get the update accordingly.

Provincial Minister said that PTI government was fully committed to ensure provision of maximum facilities to teachers' community so that they could pay full attention towards education of their students.

"Transparency and merit can be fully materialized through optimum utilization of modern technology," he observed.

Dr. Murad Raas added that the present government was also focused on providing equal educational opportunities to all the students whether they were poor or the rich. "For the first time, I brought the trainers from top private educational institutions into School Education Department to ensure a healthy competition among the schools and enable the students of public schools to polish their skills and talent," he maintained.

Over the past ten years, he said that private educational institutions had been encouraged and the public sector schools had been suppressed, however, the PTI government was taking all possible measures to promote public sector educational institutions.

Keeping the developed world's pattern of educational system, the provincial government was going to launch afternoon classes that would not only ensure optimum use of educational infrastructures but also increase manifold the children enrollment rate in schools. Under 'Insaf Afternoon School Programme', he said that in the first phase, afternoon classes would be started in 7000 public sector schools.