Punjab School Education Policy- 2020 Introduced For First Time: CM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Punjab School Education Policy-2020 had been introduced for the first time and special attention was being paid to educate the transgender community as well.

In his message, the CM emphasized that the Punjab government was working hard to impart quality education to every child as it was a fundamental right. While highlighting the performance of the Punjab government, the CM said the maiden transgender school had been established in Multan.

He said knowledge promoted necessary awareness and nations had achieved the pinnacles of glory because of their educational and research environment.

Meanwhile, he added more than 31,000 STIs (School Teacher Interns) were being recruited to fill the gap of school teachers and recruitment of 33,000 plus educators' recruitment would also be started soon. The government had relaxed recruitment rules to overcome teachers' shortages in 10 backward districts, he said, adding that locals were being recruited in such areas under hardship policy.

The past government upgraded 1330 schools in five years while the PTI-led government upgraded 1533 schools in three years only, he added.

The CM said that more than 7000 schools would be upgraded in the current financial year while the total number of upgraded schools would reach 27,000. Meanwhile, conventional 5th and 8th exams had been discontinued in government schools and a school-based assessment system has been introduced, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the literacy rate had been increased due to governmental steps and a solid policy had been followed to develop the education system according to modern lines. A 100 per cent literacyrate was a commitment of the government and more steps would also be taken for education promotion,he assured and emphasized that collective efforts were needed to achieve the goal of an educated society.

