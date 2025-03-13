Punjab School Education Prepares Plan To Admit Out-of-school Children
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 11:38 PM
The Punjab School Education department (PSED) has made a plan to admit out-of-school children, according to which 10 million children will be admitted to different schools in 5 years
According to PSED sources, 3 institutions will jointly admit 10 million children to schools, whereas Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) will admit 5 million children to schools.
Giving the details they said that 3 million out-of-school children will be admitted to government schools, while 2 million children will be admitted to schools of the Literacy Department.
Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Department has given admission targets to all subordinate institutions.
Noted Educationist Muhammad Amin Saqib told APP that the initiative of the Punjab Government is unique and there is no doubt that investing in proper education of young minds is the most required way for Punjab to ensure its human capital capacity to reach it true potential, by joining the world of the future as informed, productive global citizens.
He said that the journey is long and hard, and expressed the hope that the initiative will bear fruits shortly.
