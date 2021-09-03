Punjab schools to be closed from Sept 6 to 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab government has decided to close schools from September 06 to 11th due to deteriorating situation of coronavirus breakout.

Provincial Minister for school education Dr Murad Ras in a tweet here on Friday made the announcement that all public & private schools will be closed for six days.

He urged people to stay home and strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures of the Covid-19 to protect themselves and others from infections.