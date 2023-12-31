Punjab schools' winter vacation extends till Jan 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Punjab government has extended the winter vacation of all public and private schools across the province till January 9, 2024.

According to a notification, issued by the School education Department here on Saturday, the winter vacations are being extended in continuation of its earlier notification dated December 1, 2023.

"All the public and private schools shall reopen on Wednesday (January 10, 2024) resuming a full/normal week for all classes," said the notification.

It added that the restriction regarding wearing of face masks within the school premises would remain intact.