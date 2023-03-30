UrduPoint.com

Punjab Secretary Energy Visits Free Trucking Point In Hazro

Published March 30, 2023

Punjab Secretary Energy visits free trucking point in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Energy Punjab Naeem Rauf on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the free trucking point in Tehsil Hazro and reviewed the arrangements made by the tehsil administration and Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf.

He was informed that 15 counters for men had been set up at the mega centre as well as separate counters for people with disabilities and the elderly.

The AC Hazro told the secretary that various other facilities had been organised at the point including a medical camp, separate help desks for men and women, clean washrooms and Rescue 1122 vehicles with staff for emergencies.

Punjab police and traffic police personnel had also been appointed for security and traffic jam issues, he added.

Separate arrangements had been made for women, in which seven separate counters were established for the elderly and women with disabilities, AC Ashraf said, adding that the best seating arrangements were made for women and men in the waiting area.

Secretary Rauf himself reviewed and praised AC Kamran Ashraf for the excellent arrangements.

