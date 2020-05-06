UrduPoint.com
Punjab Secretary Excise Inspects Anti-COVID-19 Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:01 AM

Punjab secretary excise inspects anti-COVID-19 facilities

Punjab Secretary Excise and Taxation Wajeeh Ullah Kundi Tuesday visited the corona management control centre established at E-Khidmat Markaz and inquired about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Excise and Taxation Wajeeh Ullah Kundi Tuesday visited the corona management control centre established at E-Khidmat Markaz and inquired about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here, the secretary said that Punjab government was committed to providing best health care facilities to the coronavirus patients.

He said currently, prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the administration was working to control the further spread of coronavirus.

The secretary appreciated the role of sanitary workers, security personnel, doctors and para medical staff for the treatment of coronavirus patients and their security, adding that special arrangements have also been made for the medical teams and related staff at the centres.

On the occasion Deputy Commssioner Capt (Retd) Anwarul Haq briefed the secretary that 276 coronavirus patients were under treatment in the district while 185 have been discharged after recovery.

He said that only 36 death cases were reported in Rawalpindi while all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

Later the secretary visited the field hospital sports complex, quarantine centre at Fatima Jinnah University and Benazir Bhutto Hospital and inspected arrangements for COVID-19 patients.

