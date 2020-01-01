UrduPoint.com
Punjab Secy Tourism Visits Tourism Development Corporation Of Punjab Office

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Punjab Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Wednesday visited Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Youth Affairs, sports, Archaeology and Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Wednesday visited Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) office.

According to TDCP sources, during the visit the secretary visited different sections of TDCP and met the officers.

TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar apprised the secretary about the ongoing and new projects of the tourism department.

He also briefed about the arrangements with regard to coming 15th Cholistan Jeep Rally which would be held in 2nd week of February.

Ehsan Bhutta expressed satisfaction over the performance of the department and emphasized upon utilizing the capabilities as per the vision of government to promote tourism. He also directed the TDCP to start awareness programme regarding tourism activities across the province.

