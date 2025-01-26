Punjab Seed Corporation Aims For Agricultural Transformation By 2026
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Managing Director of Punjab Seed Corporation, Ali Arshad Rana, on Sunday said that a comprehensive strategy has been devised to achieve set targets by 2026 in transforming Punjab’s agriculture sector.
Talking to ptv news, he said that significant steps have been taken to enhance the institution’s capacity and efficiency.
"Punjab Seed Corporation is a key player in agricultural progress, ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds essential for enhancing productivity and strengthening the economy," he said.
Acknowledging the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, Minister for Agriculture, and Secretary Agriculture, he said that revolutionary changes are underway in Punjab Seed Corporation.
“In line with CM’s vision, Punjab seed corporation is determined is contingent upon the availability of high-quality, high-yield seeds for the development of agriculture in the province,” he added.
Rana also highlighted that the corporation, under the Provincial Management Unit (PMU), is actively engaged in producing basic seeds for wheat, maize, rice, cotton, and other crops.
He further stated that all Punjab Seed Corporation plants have been transitioned to solar energy, effectively addressing energy challenges.
"Civil works at the facilities are also in the final stages of completion, ensuring improved infrastructure," he added.
