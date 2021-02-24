Punjab Seed Corporation being improved, no proposal for privatization: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi Wednesday said that Punjab Seed Corporation enjoyed leadership role in seed sector and there was no any proposal for its privatization.

While chairing a meeting, the provincial minister remarked that Punjab Seed Corporation was offering best quality seeds on cheapest prices.

He rejected the rumours of privatization of the corporation was baseless.

Punjab Seed Corporation will not only maintain balance in seeds demand and supply but it will also arrange sessions to attract people to use recommended seeds only.

During last year, Punjab Seed Corporation provided 106,000 tonnes of seed of different crops including wheat, maize, paddy, pulses and some others. Farmers prosperity was the top priority of the incumbent government, he added.