MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In a significant breakthrough for Pakistan’s cotton industry, the Punjab Seed Council

has approved BT CIM-990, a high-yield, virus-resistant cotton variety developed by the

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan.

The approval was granted during the council’s 60th meeting, chaired by Punjab Agriculture

Minister Ashiq Karmani in Lahore, where leading agricultural experts convened,

said the CCRI's spokesperson .

BT CIM-990 stands out for its high resistance to viruses, low water requirements, and exceptional

yield potential of 50 to 55 maunds per acre. Its tall stature and early sowing adaptability make it

an ideal choice for cotton growers looking to maximize production in varying climatic conditions.

Dr Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), extended his

congratulations to the CCRI Multan team, particularly the Plant Breeding and Genetics Department,

for their relentless efforts.

He acknowledged the institute’s perseverance despite financial constraints

and termed this achievement a landmark success for the country’s cotton sector.

Dr Naveed Afzal, Director of CCRI Multan, also commended the lead scientist, Dr Muhammad Akbar,

and his team for their dedication. Expressing confidence in BT CIM-990’s ability to boost cotton

productivity and benefit farmers, he emphasized that the variety would contribute significantly

to the country's cotton output.

Dr Muhammad Akbar, Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics at CCRI Multan, expressed optimism

about BT CIM-990 meeting farmers' expectations and playing a crucial role in strengthening

Pakistan’s cotton industry.