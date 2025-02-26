Punjab Seed Council Approves CCRI's Developed BT CIM-990
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In a significant breakthrough for Pakistan’s cotton industry, the Punjab Seed Council
has approved BT CIM-990, a high-yield, virus-resistant cotton variety developed by the
Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan.
The approval was granted during the council’s 60th meeting, chaired by Punjab Agriculture
Minister Ashiq Karmani in Lahore, where leading agricultural experts convened,
said the CCRI's spokesperson .
BT CIM-990 stands out for its high resistance to viruses, low water requirements, and exceptional
yield potential of 50 to 55 maunds per acre. Its tall stature and early sowing adaptability make it
an ideal choice for cotton growers looking to maximize production in varying climatic conditions.
Dr Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), extended his
congratulations to the CCRI Multan team, particularly the Plant Breeding and Genetics Department,
for their relentless efforts.
He acknowledged the institute’s perseverance despite financial constraints
and termed this achievement a landmark success for the country’s cotton sector.
Dr Naveed Afzal, Director of CCRI Multan, also commended the lead scientist, Dr Muhammad Akbar,
and his team for their dedication. Expressing confidence in BT CIM-990’s ability to boost cotton
productivity and benefit farmers, he emphasized that the variety would contribute significantly
to the country's cotton output.
Dr Muhammad Akbar, Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics at CCRI Multan, expressed optimism
about BT CIM-990 meeting farmers' expectations and playing a crucial role in strengthening
Pakistan’s cotton industry.
Recent Stories
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMBBMU explores international collaboration with Meijo University, Japan6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Seed Council approves CCRI's developed BT CIM-9906 minutes ago
-
'Students & Al-Powered Future' graduation ceremony concludes in SZABIST6 minutes ago
-
Four injured as roof of house collapsed amid heavy rain16 minutes ago
-
Dutch tourist delegation visits Takht Bhai archaeological site16 minutes ago
-
Inter-district dacoit gang arrested, cash, weapons recovered36 minutes ago
-
"Violence Against Women: Causes and Remedies" session held at Sukkur PLF1 hour ago
-
Drive against professional baggers launched, 22 male, female baggers rounded up1 hour ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 10.8 kg hashish1 hour ago
-
KP Govt host mass wedding of 20 couples in DIKhan2 hours ago
-
Regional STEAM festival inaugurated in Hyderabad12 hours ago
-
East police arrest three for selling gutka12 hours ago