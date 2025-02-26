Open Menu

Punjab Seed Council Approves CCRI's Developed BT CIM-990

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Punjab Seed Council approves CCRI's developed BT CIM-990

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In a significant breakthrough for Pakistan’s cotton industry, the Punjab Seed Council

has approved BT CIM-990, a high-yield, virus-resistant cotton variety developed by the

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan.

The approval was granted during the council’s 60th meeting, chaired by Punjab Agriculture

Minister Ashiq Karmani in Lahore, where leading agricultural experts convened,

said the CCRI's spokesperson .

BT CIM-990 stands out for its high resistance to viruses, low water requirements, and exceptional

yield potential of 50 to 55 maunds per acre. Its tall stature and early sowing adaptability make it

an ideal choice for cotton growers looking to maximize production in varying climatic conditions.

Dr Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), extended his

congratulations to the CCRI Multan team, particularly the Plant Breeding and Genetics Department,

for their relentless efforts.

He acknowledged the institute’s perseverance despite financial constraints

and termed this achievement a landmark success for the country’s cotton sector.

Dr Naveed Afzal, Director of CCRI Multan, also commended the lead scientist, Dr Muhammad Akbar,

and his team for their dedication. Expressing confidence in BT CIM-990’s ability to boost cotton

productivity and benefit farmers, he emphasized that the variety would contribute significantly

to the country's cotton output.

Dr Muhammad Akbar, Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics at CCRI Multan, expressed optimism

about BT CIM-990 meeting farmers' expectations and playing a crucial role in strengthening

Pakistan’s cotton industry.

Recent Stories

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

16 minutes ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

31 minutes ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

4 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

11 hours ago
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan