Punjab Seed Council Gives Approval Of Four New Climate Smart Cotton Varieties

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:27 AM

Punjab Seed Council gave approval of four new cotton varieties developed at Cotton Research Institute, said Director Institute and known scientist Dr Sagheer Ahmed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Seed Council gave approval of four new cotton varieties developed at Cotton Research Institute, said Director Institute and known scientist Dr Sagheer Ahmed.

In a statement issued here, the known cotton scientist stated that the newly developed four cotton varieties were climate resistance. Whitefly cannot damage these varieties, he maintained.

Dr Sagheer also remarked that varieties developed at the institute were MNH 116, MNH 1020, MNH 1026 and MNH 135.

He claimed that these new varieties would play important role in restoration of cotton in the area. In past years, whiteflies had cause huge loss to cotton crop.

During trial, there was minor level attack observed at these new varieties. The varieties remained safe from any sort of loss due to whiteflies. About cotton fibre quality, he noted that the varieties had good quality fibre. Similarly, these varieties would help increase profit margin not only to farmers but improve country economy.

