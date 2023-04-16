UrduPoint.com

Punjab Seeks Merit-based Scholarship Applications From Non-Muslim Regular Students By May 12

Published April 16, 2023

Punjab seeks merit-based scholarship applications from non-Muslim regular students by May 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has asked the deserving non-Muslim regular students, studying in government institutes within the province, to submit their merit based scholarship applications by May 12, 2023.

An official told APP on Sunday that, only minority students with exceptional educational records, whose monthly family income does not exceed Rs. 38,375, will be eligible for the scholarship program for the financial year 2022-23.

Interested applicants from Matric to PhD levels who hold a Punjab domicile are eligible for the scholarship. Applications must be submitted to the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs at 24-C-II, Gilberg-III, Lahore.

The eligibility criteria for the scholarship program includes regular students of Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, and other minority communities, who have achieved a minimum of 40 percent marks in their most recent annual examination.

Minority students enrolled in professional-level programs such as MBBS, DVM, BDS, BSc (English), BSc (Nursing), Pharm-D, PhD, or equivalent are eligible for an annual scholarship of Rs 50,000.

Postgraduate students pursuing MA, MSc, M.Com, MCS/MBA, M Phil, LLM, or equivalent programs will receive Rs 35,000 per annum, while undergraduate students pursuing BA, BSc, BBA, B com or equivalent programs will receive Rs 30,000 per annum.

Additionally, students pursuing intermediate-level programs such as FA, FSc, I.Com, A Level, DAE, or equivalent programs will receive Rs 20,000 per annum, while matric-level students will receive Rs 15,000 per annum.

The initiative aims to empower regular students studying in government institutes within Punjab, including those run by the Federal government in Punjab, to achieve their academic goals and contribute positively to society.

Students studying in federal government institutes located outside Punjab are not eligible to apply for the scholarship program.

Additionally, students receiving distance or virtual education are also not eligible to apply.

It is important to note that applications received through post or any other means after the due date will be rejected. Similarly, incomplete applications will also be rejected.

The Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs reserves the right to cancel a student's scholarship if it is found that they submitted fake or concocted documents, or provided false information about their qualifications or income.

The applicants must provide attested copies of their domicile, passport-size photos, Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) of themselves and their father/guardian, educational certificates, and result cards/equivalent attested by a Grade 17 or above officer.

In the case of the semester system, the candidates should submit an attested certificate from the Controller of Examination and the head of the institute.

The application forms can be downloaded from the website of the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Punjab, or obtained from the office of the Section Officer. Photocopies of the scholarship advertisement that appeared in various newspapers on April 16 are acceptable.

The heads of the educational institutions of the applicants have been instructed to verify the authenticity of the documents of the student's guardian/parent. An attestation certificate should be obtained from the head of their respective religious institution.

The students, parents and guardians have been directed to provide their contact numbers or email addresses along with the application for future correspondence.

An attestation certificate should be obtained from the head of their respective religious institution.

Students, parents and guardians have been directed to submit their contact numbers or email address along with the application for future correspondence.

