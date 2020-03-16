Punjab seeks proposals on territorial jurisdiction of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority

Punjab government has sent a letter to newly notified Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA) seeking proposals for declaration of its territorial jurisdiction for development of tribal belt on and along Suleman Mountain Ranges stretching from DG Khan to Rajanpur districts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :):Punjab government has sent a letter to newly notified Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA) seeking proposals for declaration of its territorial jurisdiction for development of tribal belt on and along Suleman Mountain Ranges stretching from DG Khan to Rajanpur districts.

It may be noted that KSDA was notified after Fort Monroe Development Authority (FMDA) was renamed as KSDA thorough amendment in the Fort Monroe Development Authority (FMDA) Amendment Act, 2019, in Jan 2020.

In response to the directive, the Director General KSDA has sent a letter to heads of all wings of KSDA to submit proposals for inclusion of new areas besides proposals for SNE/Budget 2020-21 for recruitment of more staff.

An official said that KSDA would have jurisdiction over tribal areas of districts Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur and an exercise has been launched to develop the mountainous areas scenic spots and other important sites to promote tourism to Koh- e-Suleman.

FMDA was set up to develop Fort Monroe, the only hill station in South Punjab, some 85 kilometres away from DG Khan city near Punjab-Balochistan boundary, as a tourism attraction.

It is located 6470 feet above the sea level and attracts tourists in summer season for its peasant weather.

However, later it was renamed as Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA) through an Act of Punjab Assembly to benefit all the tribal people living in the mountainous area from Taunsa Sharif in DG Khan to Rajanpur.