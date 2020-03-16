UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Seeks Proposals On Territorial Jurisdiction Of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

Punjab seeks proposals on territorial jurisdiction of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority

Punjab government has sent a letter to newly notified Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA) seeking proposals for declaration of its territorial jurisdiction for development of tribal belt on and along Suleman Mountain Ranges stretching from DG Khan to Rajanpur districts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :):Punjab government has sent a letter to newly notified Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA) seeking proposals for declaration of its territorial jurisdiction for development of tribal belt on and along Suleman Mountain Ranges stretching from DG Khan to Rajanpur districts.

It may be noted that KSDA was notified after Fort Monroe Development Authority (FMDA) was renamed as KSDA thorough amendment in the Fort Monroe Development Authority (FMDA) Amendment Act, 2019, in Jan 2020.

In response to the directive, the Director General KSDA has sent a letter to heads of all wings of KSDA to submit proposals for inclusion of new areas besides proposals for SNE/Budget 2020-21 for recruitment of more staff.

An official said that KSDA would have jurisdiction over tribal areas of districts Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur and an exercise has been launched to develop the mountainous areas scenic spots and other important sites to promote tourism to Koh- e-Suleman.

FMDA was set up to develop Fort Monroe, the only hill station in South Punjab, some 85 kilometres away from DG Khan city near Punjab-Balochistan boundary, as a tourism attraction.

It is located 6470 feet above the sea level and attracts tourists in summer season for its peasant weather.

However, later it was renamed as Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA) through an Act of Punjab Assembly to benefit all the tribal people living in the mountainous area from Taunsa Sharif in DG Khan to Rajanpur.

Related Topics

Weather Government Of Punjab Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Monroe Rajanpur May 2019 2020 All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% divide ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis ..

56 minutes ago

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

56 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Iran Past Peak of Coronavirus Outbrea ..

2 minutes ago

Olympic boxing qualifier goes ahead despite virus ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan takes additional precaut ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.