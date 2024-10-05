Open Menu

Punjab Seeks Troops’ Deployment After Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2024 | 02:28 PM

Decision has been made to maintain law and order situation in Punjab

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2024) Following Islamabad, the Punjab government on Saturday sought deployment of army troops in Lahore on Saturday.

The provincial administration has formally written to the Federal government seeking approval for the army's presence. Troops are expected to be deployed across six districts to manage sensitive locations, including key buildings and airports. The Punjab Home Department has communicated this request in a letter to the federal authorities.

Army units were previously deployed in Islamabad on Friday.

Meanwhile, a convoy led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, en route to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at D-Chowk, reached the outskirts of Rawalpindi on Saturday.

In the Thatha Khalil area of Taxila, police are conducting heavy shelling, to which protesters have been responding by throwing stones and returning the shells. After significant resistance, PTI supporters succeeded in overcoming barriers at Pather Ghar Katti hill.

In response to the ongoing protest, military units have been positioned behind what government officials have labeled as troublemakers. Gandapur's convoy is expected to spend the night at Bahattar.

At the 26 Number Chungi, some workers set fire to a crane and a motorcycle.

Approximately 800 PTI activists have entered Rawalpindi, and the main convoy is actively removing obstacles at Pather Ghar Katti, with participants advancing together.

