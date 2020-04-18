UrduPoint.com
Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan For Increasing Wheat Purchase Centers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:55 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to increase the number of wheat purchase centers as per need across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to increase the number of wheat purchase centers as per need across the province.

According to official sources here, he said that district administration should increase the strength of wheat procurement centers in consultation with the public representatives.

He said that all precautionary measures should be put in place in wake of coronavirus situation and ensure that there should be no rush at any wheat procurement center.

Hand sanitizers, proper sitting arrangement and clean drinking water should be made available to facilitate farmers at the centers, he added.

Senior minister directed the food department high ups to stay vigilant during the wheat procurement process adding that it was the responsibility of the department to purchase wheat as per target, besides ensuring the protection of the commodity.

Abdul Aleem Khan said "Wheat and flour are most important items in food so negligence would not be tolerated."Minister was told that 382 wheat purchase centers were working in the province.

Food Secretary told that Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) was collecting wheat from 12 tehsils.

